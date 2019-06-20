Sam Zwieg named new head coach of Logan boys basketball

Ken Kosirowski by Ken Kosirowski

La Crosse Logan has named previous assistant Sam Zwieg to the head coach position for boys basketball.

Zwieg was an assistant coach for the past two seasons.

The Rangers went 9-15 last year.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments