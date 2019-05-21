S.M.R.T. Buses make improvements for inter-county commuters

Alex Fischer by Alex Fischer

Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit is making some changes to their busing services between Crawford, Vernon, Monroe and La Crosse Counties.

Riders will soon be able to buy reloadable cards. They can pay for the cards in $30 dollar increments to use of $3 rides or $1 co-pay rides.

The Green Route between Tomah and La Crosse is getting a third route added to its schedule in the middle of the day. You can find times here.

S.M.R.T. will also be adding on-board tablets for their drivers. The tablets are provided by S.M.R.T. operator Running, Inc. and will have software that gives drivers real-time information about bus locations, stops and ridership statistics.

Later in the year, S.M.R.T. plans to add to their fleet thanks to a grant they were awarded for 4 new buses. They plan to use some of these buses as replacements.

For more information visit ridesmrt.com.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments