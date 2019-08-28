Ruth B. Bentz

Site staff by Site staff

Ruth B. Bentz, 97 , of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully on August 26 ,2019 , surrounded by loving members of her family. Ruth was born Feb 2nd, 1922, in Richland Center, WI, to Peter J. and Ethel Michelson. Ruth devoted over 70 years of her life to the fulfillment of what she had always aspired to accomplish: the caring for, dedication to, and loving of a husband and children…..her special family. After spending her early years in Richland Center, West Salem, and finally, Stevens Point, Ruth attended Stevens Point State College where she met her future husband, August(Gus) Bentz. The two college sweethearts were married in Stevens Point, WI, on October 28, 1944. After Gus graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry in July, 1945, the couple moved to La Crosse where Gus started his dental practice.

No brief summary can adequately convey the genuine love, affection, and admiration Ruth engendered through her constant devotion to her family and friends. She truly lived a wonderful life and leaves behind a rich legacy, having not only raised, nurtured and loved a wonderful family, but also having personally touched the lives of so many. She loved dogs, parades, and,especially, babies and was always the neighborhood mom.

Ruth was preceded in death by the great love of her life, her husband ,Gus, in July of 2006. She is survived by her six children and spouses, Peter (Danna), Susan (Allan) Fukuda, Mary (Tom) Pretasky, Dr. Michael (Paula), Timothy, and Robert and nine grandchildren: Teresa (Randy) Christianson, Kathleen (CD) Cater, Thomas (Pam) Fukuda, Brian (Andrea) Fukuda, Jennifer Pretasky ( Brian McCarty ), Stephanie (Daniel) Sheffer, Christine (Matthew) Winston, Jennifer Bentz, and Daniel (Suzanne) Truax; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Ruth’s family extends special appreciation to all who cared for her at Benedictine Manor during her stay there.

A visitation for Ruth will be held from1:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m. Saturday August 31st at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the La Crosse Humane Society. Arrangements by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory. Enternment in the Chapel of Oak Grove Cemetery. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments