Rockwell Automation: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $227.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8 per share.

Rockwell Automation shares have declined 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased 1.5 percent. The stock has increased 3 percent in the last 12 months.

