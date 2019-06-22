Road repairs scheduled for Copeland Avenue, La Crosse

Beginning Monday, June 24

Road repairs begin Monday, June 24 on Copeland Avenue heading toward Causeway Boulevard, La Crosse.

Beginning at 8 a.m., traffic traveling northbound will be reduced to one lane while repairs will are completed by the La Crosse Utilities and the Street Department. Vehicles will be shifted to the left lane as workers repair the right lane.

All lanes are expected to reopen by Thursday, June 27, depending on weather conditions.

