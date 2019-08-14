Republicans resurrect UW campus free speech bill

Republican legislators are re-introducing a bill that would punish students who interfere with campus speeches and presentations with suspension and expulsion.

The state Assembly passed a bill last session that would suspend University of Wisconsin System students twice accused of disrupting others’ free speech. Students who disrupt others’ free expression a third time would be expelled.

The measure died in the Senate but UW regents adopted the sanctions as policy in October.

Sen. Chris Kapenga and Rep. Cody Horlacher re-introduced the bill Tuesday. Passage would cement the sanctions in statute.

Aides for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the bill’s prospects. Melissa Baldauff, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tony Evers, also didn’t immediately respond to an email.

