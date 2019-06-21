Renovations underway on former Brickhouse Bar in downtown La Crosse

The transition of a former La Crosse bar into a school building is underway.

Demolition on the interior of the former Brickhouse Bar in downtown La Crosse began earlier this week.

The District plans to move the La Crosse Design Institute and 7 Rivers High School into the building.

Demolition is expected to take three weeks … before the construction process can begin.

While a lot of work is needed to change the space to the district’s needs … not everything will change.

“We’re going to try to use anything that architecturally relevant to the time that the building, we’re going to maintain and increase and improve upon, so we wanted to maintain the integrity of the building,” said Joe Ledvina, School District of La Crosse buildings and grounds supervisor.

Students are scheduled move into the renovated building in January of next year.

