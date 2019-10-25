Randy Erickson recommended to fill La Crosse County Board vacancy

Greg White by Greg White

A recommendation is made to fill a vacancy on the La Crosse County Board.

Randy Erickson, a former La Crosse Tribune reporter, has been recommended to fill a vacancy in the 12th district following interviews Tuesday evening.

The recommendation will be officially made November 4th.

If approved, he will be sworn in that same evening.

Erickson would replace Dave Holtze, who passed away late last month after 8 years on the county board.

