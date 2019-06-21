Rail car facility rolling into county with 250-plus new jobs

Officials expect ground to be broken next month for a new rail car maintenance facility in eastern Iowa’s Butler County.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that TrinityRail plans to have the facility in full operation by the end of next year, providing more than 250 jobs on a capital investment of $60 million. It will occupy 230 acres (93 hectares) at Butler Logistics Park, 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northwest of Shell Rock.

A company official says the community was chosen for the project because of Iowa’s pro-business climate, well-trained workforce and operational flexibility. The Iowa Economic Development Authority board awarded $3.45 million in tax credits and tax refunds to the company in May.

TrinityRail is a division of Dallas-based Trinity Industries.

