Pump House screens film on biodiversity in river regions

Hidden Rivers was shown at the Dayton Theater in the Pump House as part of Artspire activities on Saturday.

The movie looks at the diverse wildlife that makes its home in Tennessee Valley region rivers, as well as what’s being done to protect their habit.

Evan Poellinger, a hatchery technician with Conservation Fisheries Inc., gave a talk at the event. Poellinger used to live in La Crescent, and said lessons from the movie are also important for people living along the Mississippi River.

“Biodiversity is the cornerstone of any functioning eco-system. If you ignore these little fish that are highlighted in this film, eventually those ripple effects work their way up to the water we rely on for food, drinking water and recreation,” said Poellinger.

Poellinger said it took about a decade to make the movie, which was produced by Freshwaters Illustrated.

