Proposal would allow restaurant tip-pooling

U.S. Labor Dept. proposal open for comment

Madalyn O'Neill by Madalyn O'Neill

This time of year, people tend to be in the giving spirit, and that’s often expressed by tipping a bit more at restaurants. When doing so, many assume the server keeps that tip, but a federal proposal would again allow management to redistribute those tips to other workers under certain circumstances.

The U.S. Department of Labor is proposing repealing an Obama administration rule that prevented workplaces from sharing wages between tipped and non-tipped workers as long as the tipped workers make minimum wage.

The proposal is to reduce pay disparities between front-of-house and back-of-house workers such as dishwashers and cooks.

This holiday season is keeping workers at La Crescent’s Kaddy’s Cafe plenty busy.

“We run our tails off around here,” owner Lori Kadlec said. “But it’s fun and gets your steps in in a day, you know.”

It’s a family operation. Kadlec owns the restaurant with her husband. Her two daughters, including Jena Juarez, work as waitresses.

“I like what I do. People are happy. It’s nice to interact every day,” Juarez said.

“Certainly this time of year, everyone’s a little more jovial,” Gene McCurdy said. Customers like McCurdy tip based on how their server did.

Jaurez says tips were good Friday, thanks in part to the holiday spirit. But every day of the year, she works hard to make her money.

“You earn that tip,” she said. “You work your butt off for it, you get their drinks, you take plates, you get them whatever they need.”

That’s why she isn’t on board for sharing tips, which would be allowed under a federal proposal that lets managers transfer some tips to other workers as long as servers make minimum wage in addition to tips, like they do in Minnesota.

“Not real keen on that,” Kadlec said.

It’s to more evenly compensate back-of-house employees, but Kadlec said tips incentivize her servers to provide better service, and she already pays her cooks and dishwashers more than her wait staff.

“Good cooks are very hard to find,” she said. “Fortunately (our cook is) our son-in-law, and he makes bank, no worries here.”

“I just feel like they’re doing their thing back there, and I’m doing my thing up here,” Juarez said.

So while earning tips keeps servers busy on days like this, Kaddy’s Cafe wouldn’t change its current system.

“Yeah, today definitely was a good day for us,” Juarez said.

Most servers in Wisconsin make $2.33 an hour plus tips, so they still could not be made to share tips unless they make minimum wage.

Other managers from Wisconsin and Minnesota restaurants told News 8 they don’t believe pooling tips would be helpful.

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking comments on the proposal.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments