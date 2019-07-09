Post 52 falls at home

Ken Kosirowski by Ken Kosirowski

La Crosse Post 52 lost at home Monday 18-8 to Chaseburg-Coon Valley.

Post 52 took a 3-2 lead after falling behind early, but they couldn’t maintain that lead.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments