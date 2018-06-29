Pet of the Week – Waffles

James Smizek by James Smizek

Waffles is a 7-year-old, female tortoiseshell cat.

She is a social girl who would fit in to just about any household!

When someone starts petting her she instantly starts needing because she LOVES attention!

Waffles can be playful when she is in the mood, but most of the time she enjoys hanging around her favorite humans.

She should do well with other pets if given a proper introduction. She would do well with respectful children under parental supervision.

Visit Waffles or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments