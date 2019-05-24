Pet of the Week – Tunx

James Smizek by James Smizek

Tunx is a sweet, intelligent and social 10 month old young boy with a lot of playful puppy energy! He’s neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and ready to find his forever home!

Tunx is doing very well with his house training. He will need a consistent routine in his new home. He is used to being crated when left unsupervised.

Tunx may do well in a home with other dogs. He does have a rougher play style that not all other dogs appreciate. Because he sometimes gets over excited and mouthy, he is looking for a home where any children are 8 years or older.

Tunx is a happy and goofy young boy with a ton of potential! He recently graduated from the WAGS training program where he worked on his manners and learned new commands. He is looking for an active home that can provide firm leadership and continue his training into adulthood.

Visit Tunx or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments