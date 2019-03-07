Pet of the Week – Billy

Neil Pedersen by Neil Pedersen

Billy is a 2 year old neutered male looking for a family of his own! Billy LOVES people and would love to be in a home where he would get lots of attention! He’s a silly guy and when he’s in the mood, he spends his days running around and playing!

This handsome man would be the perfect addition to any family.

Billy should do well in a home with other pets if given proper introduction and would do well in a home with respectful children.

Visit Billy or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

