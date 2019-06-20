Pet of the Week – Aubrey

Aubrey is a 10 year old, neutered-male, Turkish Angora! His beautiful fur, bright blue eyes, and unique facial structure makes him a rare and handsome companion.

Aubrey found his way to us after his owner was unable to continue caring for him. Aubrey is deaf and diabetic and requires insulin injections twice a day. But he’s a real trooper and takes them well without a flinch!

Despite his condition, Aubrey is a silly, lovable guy that loves spending time with you. He can be chatty at times and has a loud purr to let you know he loves you! He should do well with kids of all ages and would likely get along with other pets in the home after a proper introduction. When he’s not talking about his day or watching birds out the window, he likes to flop over and stretch out for a cat nap! If you’re looking for a stunning and snuggly guy, Aubrey is your man!

Visit Aubrey or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

