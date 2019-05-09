Pet of the Week – Ambros

Matt Servais by Matt Servais

Meet this happy guy! Ambros is a 2 year old male looking for an open spot on your cozy couch!

Ambros is a very sweet and cuddly guy. He loves attention and getting lots of pets. He can sometimes be shy at first but warms up very quickly.

Since he is only 2 years old, Ambros enjoys playing with his favorite toys and people. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy that brings positivity and sweetness wherever he goes. He would make a great companion to anyone wanting a fun, cuddly cat.

Ambros should do well with children of any age and would likely do will with other pets if given a slow, and proper introduction! Visit Ambros or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments