People pay their final respects to fallen Appleton firefighter

Residents of a Wisconsin city have paid their final respects to a firefighter who was killed after a shootout occurred between police and a suspect.

Hundreds lined a procession route for Mitch Lundgaard that wound through Appleton on Monday, starting at a funeral home and ending at a church where a visitation was held.

Lundgaard’s family says the “outpouring of support” from the community in the past week “has been astonishing to us.”

