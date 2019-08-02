Officer involved shooting in Chippewa Falls under investigation

Officers responded to an area motel Thursday morning following a report of an armed person making threats.

Chippewa Falls Police Officers were called to the Indianhead Motel, 501 Summit Avenue for an individual believed to be armed, making threatening statements. During the investigation, officers requested assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team.

The person was shot by law enforcement and taken from the scene. No residents or officers were injured during the incident. Surrounding businesses and the motel are still operational, but police are asking the community to avoid the area while the investigation continues Thursday evening.

This is an active investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department.

