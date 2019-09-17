Yvonne E. Murray, 75 of Tomah and formerly of Kendall, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Elroy Health Services. She was born February 2, 1944 to Walter R. and Arlene L. (Krebs) Schwengels in Beloit, WI. She was a member of the Clinton High School Graduating Class of 1962, class valedictorian.

After graduation, Yvonne furthered her education at the UW-Stout and obtained her bachelor's degree in Home Economic Education. On August 24, 1968, she was united in marriage to Douglas D. Murray by the Rev. John F. Stephan in Clinton at the Christ Lutheran Church. Yvonne went on to teach for the University Extension-Juneau County as an Extension Home Economist from 1966-1974 and later as the Home Economics Teacher and Elementary Aide for the Royall School District, retiring in 2009.

Yvonne was a devoted member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Mauston. Serving as a member of the Women of WELS and a summer schoolteacher, Yvonne especially enjoyed working on the church bulletin boards and on the card racks. In her earlier years, Yvonne dearly loved horses, she often would saddle up her horse and not been seen for hours. When she would no longer able to ride, she enjoyed just being able to watch them out in the pasture. Throughout her lifetime, she also had many beloved pets. Volunteering at the nursing home as well as tending to her flower beds were a few of Yvonne's pastimes. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister and aunt.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas of Tomah, brothers, Jerry (Karen) Schwengels of Fond du Lac and Robert (Carol) Schwengels of Janesville, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Ave., Mauston. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Village of Kendall. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the church on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M and again on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Library Fund or the Mission Fund.

