Winnifred J. Jergenson

Winnifred "Winnie" June Jergenson (nee Johnson), 79, of La Crosse died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. She was born June 20, 1940 to Merlin and Winnifred (Peloquin) Johnson in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Married later in life to Roger E. Jergenson on November 11, 1982 in Caledonia, MN. She retired from Trane Company, Lodge 66, in April 1991, after being diagnosed with severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, and ten years later with Lymphoma Cancer.

Her children were her treasures, more important than anything. She took great pride in being a homemaker and mother.

She was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 1526, La Crosse since 1981.

Survived by her 5 children, Kathleen Riney (children Jeff, Tracy, Chris), Linda Blakeley, (children Lisa, Lynn, Jill, Amy and Daniel), Laurie Weber, (children Billy, Erica and Holly), Barbara (Mark) Sloggy, (sons Ben and Blake), Daniel Miller, (daughter Avalon), grandmother to Alex, Sissy, Jordan, great grandmother to Drake, brother Jim (Pam) Johnson, sister- in- law Jane Hopp and aunt Blanche Krohn. Six step- children, Dan (Lorrie) Jergenson, Terry (Annette) Jergenson, Tim (Sherry) Jergenson, Mike (Debbie) Jergenson, Mary (Harold) Naber and Kathy Young and families, along with Christy Boyken and Randy Olson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger Jergenson, husband Dennis Miller, brother Wayne Hopp and nephew Christopher Hopp. Winnie was fortunate to be in the care of the many wonderful nurses and caregivers at Hillview Health Care Center-Thank you.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 – 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

