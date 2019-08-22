Winifred M. Schuh

Winifred M. "Wini" Schuh, age 95 of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Heatherwoods Assisted Living in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family.

Wini was born on July 6, 1924 at home in the Town of Lima, rural Durand. She was the daughter of Andrew and Emma (Bauer) Brunner. Wini married Louis Schuh of Rock Falls on November 10, 1942 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lima. After marriage they farmed and raised their family on a farm just east of Rock Falls. Wini was active at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Falls, she taught CCD, helped with the Altar Society and was involved with all church activities.

Wini and Louie enjoyed dancing, going to church dinners, gardening and she was an avid reader. She and Louie also enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips around the country. Wini was known for her cooking and baking. Her fried chicken, cole slaw and doughnuts were the best. Sadly, no one in the family has been able to replicate her recipes.

Wini is survived by her children; Ronald (Sue) of Park Falls, Cherilyn (Dennis) Norrish of Rock Falls, Janice (Jan Cooke) Swenson of Lookout and James (Dr. Beth Smith) of Rock Falls, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, three sisters; Goldene Weiss of Durand, Betty (Bob) Hartung of Elmwood and Jean McCook of Twin Cities, MN, two sisters-in-law; Arlene Gruber of Rock Falls and Beatrice Schuh of Rock Falls, a special niece; Jill Dawson of Eau Claire, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Louie, one son-in-law; Paul Swenson, one brother; Hubert (Helen) Brunner, one sister; Sr. M. Mona Brunner and brothers-in-law; Edmund Weiss and Al McCook.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, their love showed through their gentle care for her. They would also like to thank Heatherwood Assisted Living for their loving kindness and care. They made it her second home and as Wini would say, "don't forget the candy!!"

Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Rev. Tim Welles will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00AM until the time of services at the church on Saturday.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.