William "Bill" Shawley 86, of Buckeye, AZ passed away August 02, 2019. Bill was born on June 18,1933 in Hokah, MN to Harry and Ester(mauer)Shawley. Bill and Mary (Luhman) were married on July 23,1955. After their marriage, they lived in Dresbach, MN. French Island, WI. Cataract, WI. Fountain City, WI. Page, AZ and Buckeye, AZ.

He is survived by his two sons Michael (Gwen) Shawley and Steven (Michelle) Shawley both of Buckeye, AZ; a sister Ella Rome and six Grandchildren, Ronnie, Anthony, Jessica, Daniel, Lindsay and Zachary. fourteen Great-Grand-children, Austyn, Wyatt, Jaxon, Brock, Brayden, Nevaeh, Landyn, Dakota, Kennedy, Malachi, Maelee, Dawson, Austin and Sopheea.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, both parents, his brothers and sisters Jim, Harry (Ort), Rudolph (Rudy), Martha, Susan, Ester, Erma, Maymie, Elsie (Pat) and Victor. his grandson Douglas and great granddaughter Genevieve (Genna)

Bill served in the Navy/Reserves from 1950-1980, he worked for Trane co. in Lacrosse, WI for 43 years and was a lifetime member of the American Legion post 439. He was a huge Packer and Nascar fan and also loved hunting and fishing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart and would do anything to help his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on October 12 beginning at 11:00 AM at the city hall in Hokah, MN followed by a short graveside service at the Mount Hope cemetery in Hokah. In lieu of flowers, Cards can be sent to 20834 W. Prospector Way Buckeye, AZ 85396

