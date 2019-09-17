Willard Dean Halverson , age 97, entered eternal life on September 15, 2019, at his home. He was born to Henry Rickard (Rick) & Leilah (Sandman) Halverson, April 25, 1922 at Spruce Lane Farm, Moe Coulee, Holmen, WI. on which he later was the 4th generation to farm. He attended Long Coulee Grade school & graduated from Holmen high school in 1940. He was farming with his Dad when he was offered a job testing milk for 30 herds in Jefferson County, WI which he did for a couple of years. Helen (Johnson), his high school sweetheart, and he were married on October 31, 1944, at Lewis Valley Lutheran near Holmen. They farmed for a couple more years with his Dad. On March 4, 1946, he started work at Krause Dairy in Onalaska, washing quart bottles which was the largest milk container at that time. By the time he retired in 1982 he had worked up to management with Borden's Dairy. During those years he also painted houses & farmed part time.



He was a life member of Guernsey Breeders of America and a Neighborhood Commissioner for Boy Scouts of America for several years.



He was also a life member of Rotary International, having earned the Melvin Jones award for Service above Self. He believed in improving foreign relations one person at a time so he & Helen hosted 3 Rotarian foreign exchange students over the years, from Mexico, Netherlands & Japan.



They also hosted fellow Rotarian, Dr. Surrender Singh, a professor at UW-Lacrosse, living in their home for 6 years while Dr. Singh supported his family & a free school in India.



As an active member of First Lutheran, he served on Church Council & did much volunteer work. He was on the building committee in 1953.



He was a hardworking & humble man who loved his Lord & Saviour, his family & living life to the fullest. He was the best husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, duck, goose & turkey hunter, card player, & pancake maker with which a family could be blessed! He was always thankful for his many blessings. He believed in the power of the Holy Spirit & if there were troubles or challenges he would say, "The Holy Spirit will take care of it!" His other best words of wisdom were "Work hard"!



He is survived by his wife of 74 years, 10 months & 15 days, Helen, a daughter, Kay (Jim) Nelson; a son, Wayne (Sandra) Halverson; 2 granddaughters & their husbands Stephanie (Nelson) & Al Peterson & Lindsay (Nelson) & Tim Rothering; and 5 great-grandchildren Alaina & Samantha Peterson and Kasey, John & Leila Rothering. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Evelyn Olson & several nieces, nephews, the Cousins Monthly Lunch Club, the Thursday Morning Breakfast Club & many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an older brother & wife, Lloyd & Lorraine Halverson & a younger brother & wife, Merton & Maxine Halverson, and a brother-in-law Stanley Olson.



The family wishes to thank Gundersen Hospice for their wonderful care & support, and loving family & great friends for their caring visits, & help.



Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Burial will be in the Long Coulee Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, and again at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church, Onalaska, The American Cancer Society or the church of your choice. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.