Wendy Sue Knudtson, 53, of West Salem, WI, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home with her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Wendy was born in Eau Claire, WI on September 17, 1965 to Jerry and Kathleen (Knuth) Knudtson.

She graduated from West Salem High School and attended Winona State University. She received a degree in radiography from Western Technical College and was currently working in home health care.

Wendy is survived by her children Kelly, Michael, and Joshua Knudtson of West Salem, granddaughter Kaylie Knudtson, parents Jerry and Kathy Knudtson, sister Sandy DeLacy of Waukesha, brother-in-law Charlie Hoehne of Balsam Lake, nieces and nephews Kristen (Ryan) Hombsch, Jessica DeLacy, Ashley DeLacy, Emily (Brandon) Measner and their children Mason and Owen, Andrew Hoehne, and many friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents George and Olga Knuth, step-grandfather Charles Newman, paternal grandparents George and Marie Knudtson, sister Laurie Hoehne, nephew Nathan Hoehne, and grandson Vinnie Knudtson.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, West Salem, WI. Pastor Jean Schmidt will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services.