Virginia M Hedin

Virginia Mae Hedin (Biles) 85

Born May 10, 1934, Died October 16, 2019

Virginia, (Ginny) (Gin) was born in Plum City Wisconsin to her father Eric Hedin and mother June (Campbell) Hedin (Tomlinson). She grew up one of six children, Orval, Wilma, Leslie, Bernard, Virginia, and Roger. She worked in Plum City doing various jobs and graduated from Plum City High School in 1951. She knew that nursing was her calling and attended Bethesda School of Nursing in Saint Paul Minnesota graduating in the class of 1955. Virginia returned home to Wisconsin and worked as a Registered Nurse at Plum City hospital/nursing home and Durand hospital. In 1957 she married Everett Biles and started a family in Durand. She worked with Dr. Joe Springer as his nurse and office manager. She worked at various hospitals and nursing homes in Wisconsin moving due to Everett's assignments. She worked in New Lisbon, WI Knapp, WI - Baldwin Hospital before moving back to Durand in 1970. After her divorce from Everett in 1975 she continued to work in Durand, she taught Nursing skills at District One in Eau Claire, (now CVTC). She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, LE Phillips Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls all the while working part-time in Durand.

In the fall of 1980, Virginia moved to St. Paul, MN to work for the Veterans Administration Hospital,(VA) and in 1989 moved to Alaska and lived with Todd in Anchorage where she worked as an RN for the Indian Health Service for 15 years (IHS). She worked at the old and the new Native hospitals in Anchorage, as well as Bethel, Nome, and Kotzebue Alaska. She had many stories of her adventures in Alaska. She retired and spent time in Anchorage Alaska, Glendora California and then in 2005 moved back to Minneapolis until suffering a stroke in 2014. She then moved back to Durand Wisconsin to live with Todd and his wife Marianne until her death. She was a licensed RN for more than 55 years and loved her work and her patients. She is survived by one sibling, her older sister Wilma Manore of Saint Ignatius, Montana and one sister in law Yvonne Hedin of Roberts, WI, other relatives, and her two children, Terri L Biles (Peggy Seifert) of Maiden Rock, WI and Todd E Biles (Marianne Maron-Biles) of Durand, WI.

In the last few years she stayed in touch with her friends, cousin Joyce Gilles of Plum City, Bethesda Classmate Helen Cartford of St. Paul MN, Fellow Alaskan Nurse Joyce Portman of Indiana and others, she remembered everyone she ever took care of or worked with. Virginia requested that no funeral service be held. She donated her body to the Anatomy Program at the University of Minnesota so that future Doctors and Nurses could learn from her, "Once a Nurse always a Nurse in Life and Death". In the future, her ashes will be spread in her favorite places and buried in Plum City, WI. Virginia supported the United Methodist Church in Durand and Plum City and was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. Virginia died at home with Todd. Virginia often said, "People will forget what you did, people will forget what you said, but they will always remember how you made them feel".

