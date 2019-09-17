Vernon "Ben" R. Lubinski

Vernon R. "Ben" Lubinski, 89, of La Crosse, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.

Ben was born September 6, 1930, in La Crosse, to Alexander and Agnes (Garber) Lubinski. He married Elizabeth "Betty" DeLaney on August 9, 1952 at St John's Catholic Church, La Crosse, WI.

Ben graduated from Logan High School, La Crosse class of 1949, served four years in the Navy and worked a short time at La Crosse Trane Company before beginning a 30-year career proudly serving as a Police Officer for the City of La Crosse Police Department.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty and his children, Rhonda Sandoval, Bryan Lubinski and William Lubinski. He is further survived by five grandchildren, Shayla Brown, Alicia Werner, Elizabeth Lubinski, Rebecca Lubinski and Benjamin Lubinski as well as seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Beatrice Olsen and Delores Pliner.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 21st, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Per his request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be given to Marinuka Manor or Mayo Hospice program.

Ben's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and security officers at Mayo Health, Sue Stetter of Caring Hearts Transportation, as well as the caring staff with Mayo Hospice. Also, a heartfelt "Thank You" to the entire staff at Marinuka Manor who provided such loving, compassionate care to Ben and his family.

