Troy Dwayne Oldenburg, 50, of West Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, surrounded by his family after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Troy was born in La Crosse, WI, on November 1, 1968 to Kenneth and Sharon Oldenburg.

Troy is survived by his fiancé, Marcy Lattos of West Salem, his son Tanner, daughters Cassidy and Addysen, and future step-children Anna, Maggie, David and Peter Lattos. He is also survived by his parents, Ken and Sharon Oldenburg of Stoddard, a sister Teresa (Gerardo) Solorio of Cedar Rapids, IA, a brother Tom Oldenburg of Coon Valley, nephews Daniel Solorio and Brandt Oldenburg, nieces Emma Oldenburg, Sara (Solorio) Smith and Samantha Oldenburg and many aunts, uncles and cousins

Troy was preceded in death by an infant brother Todd, paternal grandmother Doris (Proksch) Oldenburg and maternal grandparents Harold and Stella (Everson) Larson.

Troy was most recently employed by ABC Supply with his career being in design and sales for the construction industry in the La Crosse area. He was sought out by many local contractors and known for his beautiful home designs from his side business, Woodland Designs.

Troy was loved by many and was an amazing son, father, brother and friend. He adored his children and spent as much time sharing his passions in life with them. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved to share his insight and knowledge with his hunting and fishing friends. He loved spending time in the mountains out west chasing elk or on the lakes of Wisconsin looking for those elusive muskies. Troy grew up playing baseball in a baseball loving family. Shortly after high school, he was called to play with the minors which was unfortunately cut short due to a knee injury. He enjoyed playing amateur baseball for Chaseburg-Coon Valley and the La Crosse 35ers. He also played softball for many area softball teams where he made countless friends. He was a volunteer coach while his son grew up playing baseball for Shelby.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4th, 2019, at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, W3569 County Hwy M, Barre Mills, WI. Pastor Schultz will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS). A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.