Thomas Alan Opsahl, 76, of Pingree Grove, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, surrounded by family at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, IL. He was born March 12, 1943, to Albin Opsahl and Lillian Opsahl (LaFleur) in La Crosse, WI. He was of the Catholic faith and an active member of the Catholic Church in Elgin, IL.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his wife of 24 years, Mary Ann Opsahl (Buschmann). Survivors include his sisters, Carol (Jack) Brooks and Ann (Bob) Schmidt; children, Michele Romano and her husband, Brent, Todd Opsahl and his wife, Linda, and Mark Opsahl and his wife, Ruth; and grandchildren, Justin Opsahl and his fiancé, Courtney, Colton Romano, Taylor Opsahl, Jenna Romano and preceded in death by grandson, Brandon Romano.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21st, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse. Rev. James Altman will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20th, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

