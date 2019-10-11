Theodore E Thompson

Theodore "Ted" E. Thompson Sr. 70, of Tomah and formerly of Onalaska died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

He was born May 16, 1949 to Jack and Eva Thompson in Indiana. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Norma Johnson in December of 1994 in Waukon, IA. Ted worked for Metallics Inc. on Brice Prairie until his health caused him to retire in August of 2014. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and spending time visiting with his friends. He was a talented musician; he played the guitar and wrote music. He was proud of his military service, and a member of the American Legion. He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Norma of 24 years, a son Theodore "Ted" Jr., a brother Tom Thompson, a sister Judy Iberg, a sister-in-law Patricia (David) Hubert, and a brother-in-law James Johnson, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E Monowau St. Tomah with military honors to follow. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

