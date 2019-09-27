Teri K. Peardot, 62, of Black River Falls, and formerly of Tomah, died September 22, 2019 after a brutal and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born March 27, 1957 to Robert and Marjorie (Nelson) Kelly in Madison. She was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating Class of 1975. She enjoyed quilting and gardening. Teri had a 20 year struggle with M.S. that impacted her life greatly and was a member of the M.S. Love support group.

She is survived by 3 children, Jared Von Haden of Tomah, Sean Peardot of Warrens, and McKenna Peardot of North Carolina, a granddaughter Hannah, 2 sisters Lori (Tom) Kane of Neenah, Kathleen (Paul) Thompson of Tomah, Mike (Nan) Kelly of Tomah, and Tim Kelly, many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter Hannah.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.