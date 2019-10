Sylvia K. Boettcher, 94, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. all at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Winona with burial at 3:00 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. Words on sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com