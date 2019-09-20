Steven "Weasle" A. Johnson, age 67 of Menomonie, passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Steve was born March 30, 1952 in Eau Claire. He was the son of Norman and Betty (Bertrang) Johnson and grew up in Eau Claire. Steve graduated from North High School in 1970. Steve attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire for welding. In 1972 Steve moved to Menomonie and tended bar for his mother, at the Body Shop Cocktail Lounge on main street. Steve then began working construction for Homes and Domes Construction out of Hammond and later for North Lights Construction, out of Wheeler until he was disabled due to ill health in 1994.

Steve married Linda J. Erickson December 5, 1981 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. After marriage they made their home in Menomonie and raised their family

Steve was an avid fisherman and fished in several tournament circuits. He was past president of the Red Cedar Bassmasters Club, he also made fishing leaders and lures for Innovative Sports Group. He enjoyed playing cards, watching high school wrestling, going to the races on Friday and Saturday. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his wife, Linda, two sons, Brandon (Chelsea), and Matthew (Taysha), both of Menomonie; six grandchildren, Tykenzie, Oriah, Dyllan, Tayelin, Cage, Braedyn; a brother Richard (Debra) Johnson of Chippewa Falls; mother-in-law, Mary Erickson of Hammond; an aunt, Sharon (Donna Mooney) Bertrang of Altoona; sisters-in-law, Nancy Jones of Hammond, Debbie (Mike) Jones of Woodville, Sally (Rick) Torgerson of Woodville, Donna Erickson of Hammond; special friend, Scott Holzmer of Hammond; several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Fredrick and a sister Sandra, both in infancy; a brother James Hughes; a sister Patricia Johnson-McVinnie; his father-in-law, Clarence Erickson, and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Friday September 27, 2019 at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie with Rev. Steve Crites officiating. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Church-Halvorson Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of the services at the Moose Lodge.

