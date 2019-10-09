Steven Mac Martin, age 63, of Wauzeka, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Gundersen Health in La Crosse.

He was born April 25, 1956 in Mineral Point area. The son of Edwin and Leeta (Johnston) Martin. He went to school at Boscobel High School. After high school he worked for several construction companies. He then went to work as a crane operator for Wick Homes for 25 years. He continued to drive semi trucks for a couple of companies until his retirement. He had a love for cars, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and pyrotechnics. He was a wonderful baker, making homemade bread, cakes, pasty and pies.

He is survived by his second wife, of 22 years, Becky (Mezera) his son, Dustin (Emily) of Monona, IA, a daughter Desirae (Jeremy) Luna of Farmersburg, IA: grandson, Wesley Luna; also by his stepson's Dave (Kate) Walz and Travis (Angela) Check of Wauzeka, and Brad (Aphton) Check of Prairie du Chien along with 7 step-grandchildren. His faithful companion dog, Mya; a brother, Bob (Delores) Martin of Belmont, a sister Bette Martin of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Melody; an uncle, Darwin Martin; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Jack, Carl and Allen; his sister-in-law, Lynn Martin and nephew Marty Hicks; also many uncles and aunts.

A visitation will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Beeman-Patchak Funeral Home, 104 Fremont St. Boscobel. A private interment of the cremains will follow at Wauzeka Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at Century Hall in Wauzeka for family and friends. On line condolences may be made at www.beeman-patchakfuneralhome.com.

