Stacy Ann Campbell

Stacy A. Campbell, 48 of La Crosse, WI, passed into the eternal care of our Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse on September 4, 1971.

For many years Stacy had been lovingly cared for by Roger and Shirley Meier of La Crosse. Despite her challenges, she developed a deep faith and love of God. She truly was a prayer warrior. Her favorite verse was Psalm 46: verse 10-11 "Each day we need to be still and listen to the Lord."

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel; 200 West Ave. So. Pastor Nancy Hatlevig will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either the donor's choice or Coulee Region Adult Daycare; 565 Braund St., Onalaska, WI. 54650.