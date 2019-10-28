Shirley H. Trettin, age 80 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy.





She was born on December 11, 1938 to John G. Bauer and Alma (Wargowsky) Bauer-Buchanan in Milwaukee. She grew to adulthood at Rock Springs and graduated from Reedsburg High School. She moved to Milwaukee to work and study history at MATC.



Shirley was united in marriage to Donald Trettin on November 18, 1961 in Rock Springs. They spent their entire married life in Wonewoc until Donald's death in February of 1995.



Shirley was a witty, intellectual Christian woman. She was proud of her family and loved to read, especially outdoors, on topics of architecture, theology, Roman history, Irish and Scottish culture. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, classic movies and TV shows, dogs, horses and music. Her musical interests spanned from Cajun to organ, chimes, harp, Irish tenors and bagpipes. She was a member of the La Valle American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her daughter, Rosemary Bilek; son-in-law, Mark Preuss; grandchildren, Stephen (Andi) Bilek, Nathan Preuss, Danny (Morgan) Preuss and Krystal Preuss; and great grandchildren, Mona Bilek, Morgan Bilek and Maeve Preuss.



In addition to her husband, Donald; she was preceded in death by her parents, step father, Wallace Buchanan and daughter, Katherine Preuss.



Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Interment will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Milwaukee at a later date. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Special Thanks to Elroy Health Care for taking care of Mom.

