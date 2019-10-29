Shirlee A. Slifka, 82, of Cresco, Iowa died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Cresco, IA with Father Jacob Rouse officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Cresco, IA. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Cresco, with rosary recited at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will continue an hour prior to the time of service Tuesday at the church.

Shirlee Ann Malek was born on May 16, 1937 in Cresco, IA to Leland and Alta (Duneman) Malek. Growing up Shirlee's father worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps on Army Bases. During that time they lived in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. Then in 1951, Shirlee's family moved to Tuscan, AZ, and to Cresco in 1952. In high school, Shirlee enjoyed drawing and playing drums in the marching band. She frequented the Elms Café soda shop with her girlfriends and enjoyed dancing to music, especially Elvis, on the radio or at dance halls in her bobby socks. She worked for an optometrist while in high school. She was married to Gerald "Jerry" Slifka in December of 1958 and worked as a secretary for Jerry's plumbing business. Shirlee was very meticulous about her house. She cooked delicious meals and desserts for her family including pork cabbage with dumplings, peach upside down cake, and caramel banana cake. Shirlee was giver who cared deeply for others. She would light a candle for someone and let it burn. She raised orphaned baby birds and had a pet mouse. She always had her camera and loved taking pictures. If you visited Shirlee at her house, your picture was going to be taken. She kept all her photos organized in albums by year. Shirlee loved going on rock runs with Jerry to collect rocks for her rock garden. Shirlee spent hours in the spring and summer meticulously weeding and planting her flower gardens around the rocks they had collected. Over the years the gardens expanded two large areas of the yard. She also loved trips to the boat, puzzles, manicures, getting her hair done by Kris Slifka, and listening to Cheryl Knight on the KCZQ Saturday morning Polka Show. She would always make sure to call in requests for birthdays and anniversaries. Shirlee always had a strong belief in the Lord, and a close relationship with Jesus throughout her life.

Shirlee is survived by her husband Jerry of Cresco, her children Tim Slifka of Cresco and his son Jerry Jeff Slifka of Sturgis, SD, Tammy Courtney of Cresco, and her children Cody (Danielle) Courtney of Cresco; Brinley, Kaden, Ryker, Taelyn, Cyle (Adrianne) Courtney of Cresco; Carter, Chloe, and Cash, Cari (Evan) Carmen of Cresco; Mason, Blake, Maverick, Max, Cheyann Courtney (fiancé Jett Rodenz) of Cresco with a baby on the way, Tina Gomer of Stewartville, MN, and her sons Adam Brummond (Sarah Lahalih) of Los Angeles, CA and their daughter Salem Rae, Jeff (Laura) Brummond of Whitefish, Montana, Mitchel (Brianna) Brummond of Stewartville, MN and Cameron Gomer of Grand Meadow, MN, Teddie Lensing of Des Moines, IA and her children Jomarie (DJ) Scholtes of Waukon, Katilyn (Tyrrell) Hughes of Mason City, and Dominik (Chelsea) Lensing of Cedar Rapids, and a brother Leland Malek of Cresco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Dan Courtney, and a sister-in-law Carol Malek.

