Sheri "Punky" K. Crews

Sheri "Punky" Crews, age 71, of Spring Valley, MN died September 5, 2019, at Mayo Clinic- St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN.

Sheri Kae Grummons was born in Spring Valley on October 11, 1947 to Elik and Mildred (Lenz) Grummons. On November 19, 1966 Punky married Gary Crews in Maple View, MN. Punky owned and operated the Spring Valley trailer court and worked at the Spring Valley Care Center for many years. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church where she was baptized and enjoyed playing cards with friends.

She is survived by her step-children Corriena Crews of Spring Valley, Donna Culmone of Florida, Kim Crews North Carolina, cousin David (Wanda) McHan of Spring Valley who she thought of as a son, David's children James (Lisa) McHan of Spring Valley, Elizabeth McHan of Wykoff, Brittany McHan of Spring Valley, David D. McHan of Spring Valley, sister Judy (Bob) Techam of Shakopee, MN, cousin Joyce Sackett of Spring Valley, several step-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Robert (VaLinda) Crews, Darrell (Jean) Crews, Ramon (Sue) Crews, sisters-in-law Audrey Tindal, Marlys Staffon, Charlene Kruger, Betty (Bill) Hanson, Dawn Taylor, Renee (Jeff) Janney, Tracey Crews, and Sandy Ulwelling.

Punky was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary, brothers-in-law Samuel Tindal, Harold Kruger, David Staffon, Roger Crews, and Jim Crews.

Services are pending at this time.

Condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com