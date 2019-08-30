Sandra A. Olson

Sandra Ann Olson 57 of La Crescent, MN died on August 29, 2019 at Gundersen Health System, LaCrosse, WI from metastatic kidney cancer.

Sandy was born December 10, 1961 to Daniel Joseph and Arlene Rose (Boguslawske) Stein at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Milwaukee, WI. She was the youngest of 5 children, moved from Milwaukee to Eau Claire in 1968, graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1979.

She married Dusty Warner and to this union sons, Reilly and Chase were born.

She worked in sales, with her last position at KeHE Food Distributors.

Sandy enjoyed knitting, spending time with family and friends, traveling with husband Gary, especially to Wyoming, and being a bowling league cheerleader for her husband.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend Gary Olson. Sons: Reilly (Keather) Warner, Exland, WI and Chase (Brook) Warner, granddaughters, McKenna and Reilla, Eau Claire. Siblings: Michael (Karen) Stein, Menomonie, WI; Patti Stein, Altoona, WI; Jimmy (Carmon) Stein, Burgaw, NC; Marty Stein, Eau Claire, WI. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Per Sandy's wishes no formal service will be held.

Celebrations of life will be in La Crosse and Eau Claire at a later date.

The family is deeply thankful for the care received from her friend, Jane and husband, Paul, and the staff at Gundersen Health System.