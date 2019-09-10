Our little angel, Samuel Lee Strangfeld, was born Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Marshfield. The son of Lee J. and Sierra L. (Coulthard) Strangfeld.

Samuel Lee joined God's family through Holy Baptism by Rev. Doug Westerberg of Marshfield.

Samuel Lee went home with our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Samuel Lee is survived by his parents, Lee and Sierra Strangfeld and sister, Porter, grandparents, Michael and Melissa Coulthard and Jeffrey and Jeanne Strangfeld, great grandparents, Rex and Susan Roehl, Joseph "Norm" and Dale Combs, Jackie and Herman Strangfeld and Pat Eisentraut, great great grandparents, Shirley Hendricks, Robert Opelt and Doris Braatz and aunts, uncles and familes, James and Aubree Reis and their children, Quinn and Malia, Brady Coulthard, Matt and Melissa Strangfeld and their children, Morgan and Lucas and Jim and Liz Shehl and their children, Charlie and Kate.

Samuel was preceded in death by great grandparents, David Eisentraut and great great grandparents, Clifford and Hazel Roehl, Robert Hendricks, Dorothy Opelt and Carl Eisentraut.

A private family funeral service will be held.

Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.

Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Samuel's family with Funeral arrangements.

