Ruby L. Friske, 96 of Mauston and formerly of Tomah and Kendall, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hillsboro.

She was born on June 27, 1923 to Leslie and Augusta (Hale) Gray in LaFarge. She was united in marriage to Walter J. Friske on February 16, 1947 in Kendall. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2007. Throughout her lifetime, Ruby was employed Lockheed Martin in Rockford during WWII as a riveter on airplane wings, Ambrosia Chocolate in Milwaukee, as a munitions operator at Badger Ordinance and later at Edgewood Manor in Elroy as a certified nursing assistant.

She was a faithful member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Kendall and an active member of the Ladies Aide. She was a past treasurer for AAL and a big supporter of the DAV; Ruby was very active with these organizations throughout the years. Some favorite pastimes included quilting, crocheting, and knitting. Ruby donated countless hours knitting baby hats for the Hillsboro Hospital. She was an outstanding cook; her delicious homemade bread and Sunday dinner pot roasts were always a family favorite. She loved to socialize and meet new people. Ruby was kind and had the ability to always see the good in others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her children, her daughters, Shirley (Gary) Schweiger of Elroy and Sharon (Mike) Grutt of Benton City, WA, a son, Wayne (Peggy) of Elroy, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, a son Carl, a granddaughter, Crystal Lynn, two sisters, Sarah Hiatt and Ella Stout and three brothers, Omer, Hobert and Edwin Gray.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the services. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

