Roy R. Marsolek

Roy Marsolek, 87, of Independence, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Grand View Care Center, Blair.

Roy was born June 4, 1932 to Anton and Helen (Blaha) Marsolek. He worked at S&S Wood Products and Starwood Rafters in Independence. He enjoyed working on garden tractors at his home.

Survivors include a nephew, Adrian (Stella) Sonsalla of Arcadia; three nieces, Marian Patzner of Eleva, Shirley (Richard) Galster of Appleton and Bonnie Lyga of Whitehall.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Clara Sonsalla and a brother, Raymond Marsolek.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.

