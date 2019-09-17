Rose Wiench, 83, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Independence, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

Rose was born April 28, 1936, to Peter and Agnes (Lisowski) Theisen. She married Herman Wiench October 26, 1963 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. He died July 20, 2013.

Rose was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting.

Rose is survived by three children, Lynn (Mark) Finner of Trempealeau, Rodney Wiench of Pigeon Falls and Armilla (Richard) Lyga of Arcadia; four grandchildren, Kayla (Steve) Horton of Arcadia, Brooke Finner of Trempealeau, Tristan and Trey Lyga of Arcadia; great-grandson, Noah Horton; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; brothers, Roman, John, Albert and infants Roy and Ralph; sister, Genevieve Rotering.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Edison Funeral in Independence on Thursday, September 19, from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service and rosary at 7:30 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

