Ronald F. Wittbrodt, age 78, of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in LaCrosse, WI following a brief illness. He was born December 10, 1940 in Bay City, MI the son of Casimir and Marjorie (Weber) Wittbrodt. He married the love of his life Patricia Williams on March 9, 1962 in St. Joseph, MO. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother Louis, one sister Diane and one brother-in-law Robert Miller. Ron worked as a master electrician, mainly for H & H Electric, until his retirement in 2008. Ron was a member of the IBEW. He is survived by his son Edward (Mary Ann) Wittbrodt of Green Bay, WI, his brother Gerald (Katie) of Nekoosa, WI, his sisters Darlene Miller of Bridgeport, MI and Linda (David) Sala of Kissimmee, FL. Ron is also survived by one sister-in-law Nancy Knutson of Prairie du Chien and one brother-in-law Jim Williams of Kansas City, MO. Also surviving Ron are many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Ron's life will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien, where there will be a sharing of memories at 11:00 AM. www.garrityfuneralhome.com