Roger C. Haugen, age 81, of Whitehall, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Roger was born on August 23, 1938 to Clarence and Ruth (Skumlien) Haugen.

Roger farmed, hauled milk and worked at Ashley Furniture Industries prior to his retirement. Roger enjoyed sports and music.

Roger is survived by two brothers, Merton (Sharon) and Hans Haugen and a sister, Flicka (Kenny) Torpen.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by three sisters, Lorraine, Elvira and Judy; a brother, Jimmy and three infant siblings, Ruth Caroline, Jacky Ray and Florence Eleanor.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Peace Lutheran Church with burial in the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery both in Pigeon Falls. Pastor Mary Ann Bowman will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.

