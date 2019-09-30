Robert "Yogi" L. Wehrs Sr.

Robert L. "Yogi" Wehrs, Sr., 78, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. He was born on February 16, 1941 in La Crosse. Robert had worked at Metallics for many years. He loved fishing, hunting, especially squirrels, old spaghetti western movies, wrestling, and was an avid Packer fan.

He is survived by his wife La Vonne, and their three children, Robert (Amy), Vicky, and La Vonne (Ron) and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Christ is Lord Free Lutheran Church. Pastor Jonathan Unverzagt will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 5:00 PM until the time of services. Memorials may be given to the North American Squirrel Association (NASA).