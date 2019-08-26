Robert W. Reider

Robert (Bob) W. Reider, 65 of La Crescent, MN, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Valley High Golf Course in Houston, MN. He was born in La Crosse on September 25, 1953 to Winston and Mary (Hengel) Reider.

A life-long resident of Houston County, he graduated from La Crescent in 1971 and was the first graduating class to complete k through 12 at La Crescent High School which opened in 1966. He was captain of the defense on the only undefeated football team La Crescent's history. Bob's love of music brought him north to Winona State in which he pursued a degree in Music. During his time at Winona State he met Linda and they married in 1974. Falling short of graduating by a couple of credits he started his career in Law Enforcement where he worked for the cities of Chatfield, Caledonia, Hokah, and La Crescent and was Chief of police at these cities. Bob retired from Law Enforcement in 2003 from Houston County as Chief Deputy. He was a real go get her during his early retirement career as he would drop Linda off at work and then would "go get her!" In 2008 he successfully defeated Esophageal Cancer. During retirement he was able to refocus on his golf game which he loved to play with family and friends. His best day on the golf course was the day he was able to start playing golf from the Senior Tees! He especially loved to watch his grandkids participate in their sporting and theater events. Words used by his family to describe him are Caring, Laughing, happy, Jokes, Jovial, compassionate, understanding, familyman, always there to lend a helping hand, stand by his convictions and his friends, Rotarian.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a sister in law Mary, many aunts and uncles and one niece. A large list of survivors include His wife Linda, Sons Rob and Tony (Carrie), Grandchildren, Sami, Blake, Jada, Carson, Cassi, Lexi, and Brody. Siblings Kay (Bob) Kies, Mary Lou (Jeff) Johnson, Maza (Larry) Czechowicz, Albert, Jimmy (Carol) Reider, numerous nieces and nephews, great nephews and great nieces, and great great nephews and great great nieces. Uncle Roland-Tuffy (Jan) Reider, Uncle Tommy (Maria) Hengel, Aunt Diana Janisch, Aunt Barb Craig along with 8 exchange students.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Hiler Cemetery, Nodine, MN. Friends may call on the family Monday evening at the church from 4 until 7 pm and again at the church on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of services. Schumacher-Kish funeral and cremation services is in charge of arrangements.