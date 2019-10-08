Rita A. Kuester, age 66 years, of Hillsboro, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Gundersen St. Josephs Hospital in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

She was born on August 15, 1953 to Clark and Hazel (Sanders) Mislivecek in Hillsboro and graduated from the Hillsboro High School.

Rita was united in marriage to Dennis Kuester on October 23, 1976 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro. They lived in Hillsboro where she enjoyed cooking for her family, crocheting, reading and doing crossword puzzles, but her pride and joy were her Grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Kuester of Hillsboro; children, Ryan Kuester of Baraboo and Nicole (Zach) Schmitz of Montfort; grandchildren, Gavin, Gretta and Reed and brother, Roger (Judy) Mislivecek of Baraboo. She was preceded in death by her Parents; sisters, Maxine in infancy and Ruby Wong and brother, Raymond Mislivecek.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Friends may call at the Church on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family are preferred.

