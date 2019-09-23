Rick Dus, 70 years young of Onalaska, passed away at his home of 41 years on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born March 22nd, 1949 in Oak Park, Illinois to Eugene and Shirley (Noftz) Dus and graduated from Morton West High School in Berwyn, Illinois. Soon after, Rick married his high school sweetheart Iris Straus in Oak Park, Illinois on September 5th, 1971. They have been happily married for 48 years.

Rick and Iris moved to Onalaska in July of 1978 pursuing family and career. Rick had a gift and passion for engines, gears, grease and vehicles. He took his talents to Sears where he served as a mechanic for 15 years and eventually transitioned to Kwik Trip where he officially retired after 8 years of service with the company.

Those who truly know Rick will remember him first and foremost as a loving family man. He took great pride in being a husband, father, brother and grandpa/pa-pa. He was quiet yet super hero strong. He was tough as nails yet gentle and kind like a teddy bear. He was a straight shooter yet always fair and soft hearted. He built the foundation for his family and has always served as the ultimate protector for those in his inner circle.

Additionally, Rick will be remembered as an active member of the Onalaska Youth Hockey Association where he coached his two sons and youth within the community. Others will remember him as an elected representative for Riverland Energy Co-Op and active member of Shepherd of the Hills Church. He loved history, camping, hockey, fishing, NASCAR, trains, mechanics, tools, car restoration, go-carts, and working on random projects inside of his beloved "Garage-mahal" and spending weekends at his brother's cabin on Lake Redstone.

In addition to his wife Iris, he is survived by two sons; Scott (Beth) Dus of Onalaska and Steve (Carly) Dus of Lakeland, MN; five grandchildren, Morgan, Trenton, Rylee, Hudson and Neala; along with grand – puppy, Ruby; two brothers, Randy (Rose) Dus of Darien, IL and Gary Dus of Downers Grove, IL; family friends, Rick and Barb Paulson of Holmen, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, his Uncle Frank and a sister-in-law, Lynn Dus.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M. Thursday, September 26th at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood Street, Onalaska with Rev. David Baumgarn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Visitation will continue at the church on Thursday from 12:00P.M. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.