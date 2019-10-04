Richard Otto Fries, 88, of Onalaska, passed away at the Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Richard, the son of Karl Wilhelm Fries and Hilde Schwartze Fries, was born in Mexico, Maine, on August 8, 1931. He graduated from Rhinelander High School, served in the Army during the Korean War and entered the University of Wisconsin-Platteville receiving a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1959. A month later he married Marjorie (Mardi) Fifield in Beloit, Wisconsin. Richard worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in La Crosse, Highway Division - Construction, retiring in 1996. Richard and Mardi lived in a beautiful home on Lake Arbutus for over fifteen years before returning to Onalaska.

Richard is survived by his sons, Douglas (Mary) of Littleton, Colorado and Bruce (Paula) of Fort Collins, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Karen Fries of Onalaska; sister, Gladys Eternicka of Onalaska; brothers, Robert of Woodruff, Wisconsin and Benjamin of Sacramento, California; sister-in-law Shirley Fifield; grandchildren, Karl (Megan Powell) and Sarah Fries, Emma and Gracyn Fries, and Katie and Jonathan Fries; and by several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son Andrew; brothers, John and Karl; sisters, baby Ella and Anne Pope; brother-in-law, Dick Fifield; sisters-in-law, Shirley Fries and Betty Fries; niece, Sandra Bess; and his dogs, Puffy and Syrup.

Richard loved camping, canoeing and snowmobiling especially with his sons. He was a member of the Lake Arbutus Association and was in the American Legion since his military service. He was active in La Crosse Boy Scout activities and for thirty years a member of the First Congregational Church. Private family services will be held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the Gundersen Medical Foundation (https://www.gundersenhealth.org/foundation/ways-of-giving/)…..Rest now in peace, Richard.

